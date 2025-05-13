Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.84. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 182,564 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NDLS. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.32 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 108.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Noodles & Company stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Noodles & Company at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

