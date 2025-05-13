Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.30 and traded as low as $28.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 4,940 shares trading hands.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.
