Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.30 and traded as low as $28.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 4,940 shares trading hands.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

