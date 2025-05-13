Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

KNTK opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 3.03. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $443.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 328.42%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $55,004,370.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,628,320.78. This trade represents a 61.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kinetik by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

