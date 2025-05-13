Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.51 and traded as low as $39.61. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 136,676 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $131.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 5,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $257,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,750. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

