Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.17 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 227.75 ($3.00). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 227.75 ($3.00), with a volume of 128,374 shares traded.
Somero Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £149.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.17.
Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.
About Somero Enterprises
Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Somero Enterprises
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Somero Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Somero Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.