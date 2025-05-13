Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.17 ($3.63) and traded as low as GBX 227.75 ($3.00). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 227.75 ($3.00), with a volume of 128,374 shares traded.

Somero Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £149.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.17.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

