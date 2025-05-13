Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.79 ($1.54) and traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.23). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.23), with a volume of 23,860 shares.

Headlam Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.79. The company has a market capitalization of £74.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) EPS for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Headlam Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jemima Bird bought 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,935.94 ($13,090.83). Also, insider Robin George Williams bought 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,068.80 ($6,678.26). 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

Featured Stories

