Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.54 ($3.93) and traded as low as GBX 250 ($3.29). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 254 ($3.35), with a volume of 54,022 shares changing hands.

Zotefoams Trading Up 3.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £126.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 260.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 298.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07.

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 25.95 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zotefoams had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

About Zotefoams

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

