North West (TSE:NWC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.01 and traded as high as C$55.41. North West shares last traded at C$54.71, with a volume of 198,575 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of North West to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

North West Stock Performance

North West Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. North West’s payout ratio is currently 58.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.01, for a total value of C$319,523.16. Also, Senior Officer Jim Caldwell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.87, for a total transaction of C$77,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,512.92. This trade represents a 62.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 21,928 shares of company stock worth $1,191,408 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Stories

