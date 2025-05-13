Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.42. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 154,452 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.55 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.70 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Western Forest Products Stock Up 1.2%
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
