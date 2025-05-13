Comerica Bank Sells 282 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $178.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.68. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

