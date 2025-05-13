Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,471,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AR stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

