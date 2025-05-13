Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Futu were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Futu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Futu by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Performance

FUTU opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.