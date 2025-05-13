Cormark Has Bearish Estimate for Chorus Aviation Q1 Earnings

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Chorus Aviation Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of CHR opened at C$20.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.89. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$14.63 and a 52 week high of C$24.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer Colin Copp acquired 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.