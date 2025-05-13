Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

XJH stock opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $273.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

