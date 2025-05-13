What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Corsair Gaming Q4 Earnings?

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a report released on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corsair Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Corsair Gaming Trading Up 10.3%

CRSR stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $369.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $41,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,056,000 after buying an additional 287,795 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 212,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

