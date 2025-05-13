Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $486,000 Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $13,732,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

