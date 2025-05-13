Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts Lower Earnings for Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

Shares of RRX opened at $145.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 6.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,083,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,070,000 after buying an additional 175,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,882,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,435,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,188,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,729,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

