Analyzing Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Ryman Hospitality Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 1 0 6 0 2.71 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus price target of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Ryman Hospitality Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ryman Hospitality Properties is more favorable than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $2.40 billion 2.54 $311.22 million $4.72 21.51 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $122.81 million 0.04 -$48.49 million ($475.61) -0.01

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 11.61% 49.23% 5.28% Creative Media & Community Trust Co. -18.42% N/A -2.64%

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 97.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Creative Media & Community Trust Co. on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment involves the operation of hotel properties. The Lending segment focuses on loans to small businesses. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

