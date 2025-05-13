Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) versus Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Global Mofy Metaverse alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Wix.com 7.86% -70.92% 8.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wix.com 0 5 15 2 2.86

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wix.com has a consensus price target of $237.74, suggesting a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Wix.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Wix.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Wix.com”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $41.36 million 0.13 $12.14 million N/A N/A Wix.com $1.76 billion 5.73 $33.14 million $2.35 76.47

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Volatility and Risk

Global Mofy Metaverse has a beta of -2.3, meaning that its stock price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wix.com beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Wix.com

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers. It also provides Wix Logo Maker that generates a logo, including through the use of artificial intelligence; Wix Answers to support users; and Payments by Wix, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their customers through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including Wix App Market, a marketplace that offers its registered users various free and paid web applications for building, growing, and managing their businesses; Wix marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website together with Web experts; and Wix owner App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.