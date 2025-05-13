Comparing RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

RenovaCare has a beta of -99.34, suggesting that its stock price is 10,034% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Beauty Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health $322.47 million 0.68 -$100.12 million ($0.41) -4.29

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health -8.11% -44.83% -3.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 0.00 Beauty Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $1.42, indicating a potential downside of 19.51%. Given RenovaCare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RenovaCare is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

