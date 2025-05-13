Contrasting KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE) and OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT)

OrangeKloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) and KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares OrangeKloud Technology and KWESST Micro Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrangeKloud Technology N/A N/A N/A KWESST Micro Systems -464.74% -412.57% -155.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OrangeKloud Technology and KWESST Micro Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrangeKloud Technology $4.04 million 14.41 N/A N/A N/A KWESST Micro Systems $2.26 million 27.56 -$5.47 million N/A N/A

OrangeKloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than KWESST Micro Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of KWESST Micro Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for OrangeKloud Technology and KWESST Micro Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrangeKloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 KWESST Micro Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

OrangeKloud Technology presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 861.54%. Given OrangeKloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OrangeKloud Technology is more favorable than KWESST Micro Systems.

Summary

OrangeKloud Technology beats KWESST Micro Systems on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrangeKloud Technology

Orangekloud Technology, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments. The Packaged Software Solutions segment refers to packaged software and custom software solutions. The No-Code Platform and Mobile Application focuses on providing a rapid development environment through a No-Code platform. The company was founded by Kian Hwa Goh, Lay Hua Lung and Kim Chwee Chew on May 12, 2023 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

