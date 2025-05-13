WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) versus Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Head to Head Analysis

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

WISeKey International has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yext has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WISeKey International and Yext, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WISeKey International presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.95%. Yext has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than WISeKey International.

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Yext shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WISeKey International and Yext”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $11.88 million 3.48 -$15.36 million N/A N/A Yext $420.96 million 1.98 -$2.63 million ($0.22) -30.43

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A Yext -4.64% -11.10% -3.49%

Summary

WISeKey International beats Yext on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company’s platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

