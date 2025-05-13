Critical Analysis: International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) & Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION)

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) and Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Lionsgate Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A Lionsgate Entertainment $4.02 billion 0.50 -$1.11 billion ($1.24) -5.66

Profitability

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lionsgate Entertainment.

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Lionsgate Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -6.41% Lionsgate Entertainment -7.34% -57.26% -0.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Media Acquisition and Lionsgate Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lionsgate Entertainment 0 3 0 1 2.50

Lionsgate Entertainment has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%. Given Lionsgate Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lionsgate Entertainment is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lionsgate Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Lionsgate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.7% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Lionsgate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lionsgate Entertainment beats International Media Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

