Contrasting Oliveda International (OLVI) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A Oliveda International Competitors -49.25% -88.13% -19.01%

Risk and Volatility

Oliveda International has a beta of -1.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oliveda International $3.86 million -$1.31 million -21.00 Oliveda International Competitors $1.09 billion $159.64 million -0.70

This table compares Oliveda International and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oliveda International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oliveda International. Oliveda International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oliveda International competitors beat Oliveda International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Oliveda International

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.