MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE:MSA opened at $161.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $127.86 and a twelve month high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.