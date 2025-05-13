Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BUD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,594,619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $129,201,000 after acquiring an additional 134,243 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

