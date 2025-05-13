First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 141,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 654,688 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

