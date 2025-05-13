StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $99.87 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

