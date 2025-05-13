StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.94. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $99.87 and a 1-year high of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.57.
About AMCON Distributing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMCON Distributing
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.