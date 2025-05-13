Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of AWX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Avalon has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

