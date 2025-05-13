Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $7.87 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,819,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967,209 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,848,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 585,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,192,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 900,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 111,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

