Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price target on Fluent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.42 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 64.75% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluent by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 216,877 shares in the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

