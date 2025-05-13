StockNews.com Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Sell

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Globant Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of Globant stock opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average of $179.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 764.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,271,000 after buying an additional 835,859 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 820,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,583,000 after buying an additional 554,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $58,163,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 907,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,906,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

