MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.21.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

About MEI Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Featured Stories

