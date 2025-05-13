World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

World Acceptance Stock Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $147.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $846.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 22.46 and a quick ratio of 22.46. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $161.63.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.52 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,030.26. This represents a 21.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $73,292.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,804.40. This trade represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,988 shares of company stock valued at $445,523 in the last three months. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in World Acceptance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

