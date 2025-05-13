Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Spok to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. Spok has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Spok had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spok will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spok

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,222.75. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,198.80. This represents a 15.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 309.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 62.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 862.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 12,125.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

