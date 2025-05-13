Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $54.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $69.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,552,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after buying an additional 729,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,564,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,750,000 after buying an additional 384,094 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

