Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.3%
Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.13.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $192.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
