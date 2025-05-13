Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.3%

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $192.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.