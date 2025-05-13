StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $987.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 99.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 106,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 338,050 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 236,066 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,133,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 224,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

