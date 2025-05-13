StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Brookline Bancorp Price Performance
Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $987.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
