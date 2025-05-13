StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

