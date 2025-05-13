8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Earns Sell (D-) Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 253,678 shares of company stock worth $560,602 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in 8X8 by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in 8X8 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

