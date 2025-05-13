Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Buy (B) Rating for 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Weiss Ratings reiterated their buy (b) rating on shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Stock Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $68.13.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1st Source

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 162.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

