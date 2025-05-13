3D Systems’ (DDD) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d-) rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,965 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,188 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 814,994 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

