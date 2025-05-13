Cytosorbents (CTSO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Cytosorbents to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%. On average, analysts expect Cytosorbents to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

