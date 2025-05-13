Belive Holdings’ Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BLIV)

Belive’s (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 14th. Belive had issued 2,450,000 shares in its IPO on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $9,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Belive’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:BLIV opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Belive has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Our Group’s history began in 2014 when we launched a social streaming mobile application with a focus on empowering users to share their lives while interacting with their audience in real time. Recognizing a significant potential in e-commerce, we redirected our focus in 2018 towards business-to-business and providing live commerce and shoppable short videos solutions (“BeLive Solutions”) to international retail companies and e-commerce marketplaces.

