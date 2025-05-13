Belive Holdings’ Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BLIV)

Belive’s (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, May 14th. Belive had issued 2,450,000 shares in its IPO on April 4th. The total size of the offering was $9,800,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Belive’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Belive Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLIV opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. Belive has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $6.40.
About Belive
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Belive
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Belive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.