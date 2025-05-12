Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Up 10.2%

PANL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 362,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $290.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pangaea Logistics Solutions

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.