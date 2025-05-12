Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 2,143,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,412. Repay has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $393.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

