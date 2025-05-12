American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$162.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.1 million. American Public Education also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

American Public Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley began coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

