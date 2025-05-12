F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Buys $469,650.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $469,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,395,122.84. This represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 4.0%

F&G Annuities & Life stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.37. 367,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,400. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.47). F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 63.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 527.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Barclays decreased their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Articles

