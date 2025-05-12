Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jun Choo Sells 10,000 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,491,140.90. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 8th, Jun Choo sold 11,725 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $806,328.25.

On Thursday, February 27th, Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.8%

Z stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,602. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.51, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,767,000 after buying an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 411,742 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,068,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,745,000 after buying an additional 28,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

