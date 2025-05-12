Insider Selling: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Director Sells 10,885,403 Shares of Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DNB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,541,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after buying an additional 1,350,263 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after buying an additional 1,109,940 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,678,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 498,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Further Reading

